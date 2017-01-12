Trump threatens German carmakers with 35% US import tariff
Shares in German carmakers BMW , Daimler and Volkswagen fell after United States President-elect Donald Trump warned he will impose a border tax of 35% on vehicles imported from abroad to the U.S. market. All three carmakers have invested heavily in factories in Mexico, where production costs are lower than the United States, with an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the U.S. market.
