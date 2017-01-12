Trump hints at European immigration restrictions
President-elect Donald Trump in an interview suggested that his pledge to tighten immigration restrictions could be extended to European nations, according to a Bild transcript translated by CNN from German. Trump reiterated plans to implement what he calls "extreme vetting" of people from the Muslim world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Faheem
|1,507
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC