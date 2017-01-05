Thousands Arrived in Germany via a Closeda Balkan Route in 2016
Despite the closure of the Balkan route that saw the majority of the migrant traffic in 2015, German authorities say thousands of migrants were still able to use the route to reach Germany. In a new report, Germany's federal police, the Bundespolizei, say the Balkan route, which stretches from Greece through to Germany by land, is not closed and claim at least 6,850 migrants arrived via the route in 2016, Die Welt reports .
