Thousands Arrived in Germany via a Cl...

Thousands Arrived in Germany via a Closeda Balkan Route in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Breitbart.com

Despite the closure of the Balkan route that saw the majority of the migrant traffic in 2015, German authorities say thousands of migrants were still able to use the route to reach Germany. In a new report, Germany's federal police, the Bundespolizei, say the Balkan route, which stretches from Greece through to Germany by land, is not closed and claim at least 6,850 migrants arrived via the route in 2016, Die Welt reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Wed RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Wed Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Wed Herr walkin Boss 1
Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while... Wed Abdullah 2
Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs Wed Abdullah 2
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Tue Aryavartta 40
dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16) Jan 3 michael 5
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,335

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC