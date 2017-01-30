The Latest: Turkish Airlines to reimb...

The Latest: Turkish Airlines to reimburse affected customers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian doctoral student at Stony Brook University, greets friends and family as she is released from detention at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. . Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as people protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 8 hr truth 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 11 hr Butch Trimble 1,513
Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14) 15 hr Nana 22
News The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn... Sun Wildchild 2
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... Jan 26 connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC