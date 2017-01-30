The Latest: Turkish Airlines to reimburse affected customers
Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian doctoral student at Stony Brook University, greets friends and family as she is released from detention at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. . Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as people protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|8 hr
|truth
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|11 hr
|Butch Trimble
|1,513
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Nana
|22
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|2
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|Jan 26
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC