The Latest: Signs in Germany, a Trump, you are no Berlinera
That's the message that hundreds of protesters in the German capital are carrying on signs as they rally outside the U.S. Embassy in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington. Other signs include slogans such as "No to sexism," "Women's rights are human rights," and "Our bodies, our minds, our power."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|19 hr
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC