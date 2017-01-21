The Latest: Signs in Germany, a Trump...

The Latest: Signs in Germany, a Trump, you are no Berlinera

That's the message that hundreds of protesters in the German capital are carrying on signs as they rally outside the U.S. Embassy in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington. Other signs include slogans such as "No to sexism," "Women's rights are human rights," and "Our bodies, our minds, our power."

