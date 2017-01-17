The Latest: Obama places last-day cal...

The Latest: Obama places last-day call to Germany's Merkel

The White House says President Barack Obama's final call to a foreign leader was to German Chancellor Angela Merkel . The White House says Obama expressed appreciation for their friendship and efforts to deepen relations between the U.S. and Germany, and thanked the chancellor for her leadership.

Germany

