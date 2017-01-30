The Latest: German, Swedish leaders d...

The Latest: German, Swedish leaders decry Trump travel curbs

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : The Netherlands' firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has clashed in Parliament with the Dutch foreign minister over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban for people from seven Muslim nations. In a debate Tuesday, Wilders - seen by many as a Dutch equivalent of Trump - paid tribute to the new U.S. leader, saying, "Finally America has a president, finally a country in the West has a president, who not only lives up to his promises but who says 'the freedom of my citizens is more important than anything.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 15 hr truth 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 18 hr Butch Trimble 1,513
Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14) 22 hr Nana 22
News The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn... Sun Wildchild 2
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... Jan 26 connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC