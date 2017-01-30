The Latest: German, Swedish leaders decry Trump travel curbs
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : The Netherlands' firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has clashed in Parliament with the Dutch foreign minister over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban for people from seven Muslim nations. In a debate Tuesday, Wilders - seen by many as a Dutch equivalent of Trump - paid tribute to the new U.S. leader, saying, "Finally America has a president, finally a country in the West has a president, who not only lives up to his promises but who says 'the freedom of my citizens is more important than anything.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|15 hr
|truth
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Butch Trimble
|1,513
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Nana
|22
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|2
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|Jan 26
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC