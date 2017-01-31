The Latest: German government condemns Quebec mosque attack
Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United States
|1 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|16 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|17 hr
|Trumo supporter
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Butch Trimble
|1,513
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Nana
|22
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|Jan 29
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC