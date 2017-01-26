Texas teacher shoots Trump image with squirt gun in class
A Dallas ISD teacher has been removed from the classroom after a video of her shooting at an image of President Donald Trump with a squirt gun and yelling "Die!" was posted on social media. The Dallas Morning News reports Payal Modi, an art teacher at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas ISD, was put on administrative leave Thursday afternoon.
