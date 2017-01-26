Syrian IT expert extends web lifeline...

Syrian IT expert extends web lifeline to fellow migrants

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Jan. 19, 2017 photo 28-year-old Talal Mando poses in front of a screen with his website arabalmanya.com in Berlin, Germany. The website with information and news for recently arrived migrants to Germany has hit one million visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn... 1 hr Wildchild 2
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Sat Edward1950 126
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... Jan 26 connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC