Syrian Asylum-Seeker in Germany Arres...

Syrian Asylum-Seeker in Germany Arrested; Tried to Get ISIS Funding to Kill Non-Muslims

2 min ago

Almost two years after German authorities granted a Syrian asylum-seeker permission to stay, the man was arrested at the weekend after allegedly trying to secure funds from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria to carry out car bomb attacks that would "kill a large number of people not of the Muslim faith." Authorities in the state of Saarland said the 38-year-old man, who has not been named, had asked the terrorist group for 180,000 euros to buy eight vehicles.

