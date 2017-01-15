Surprise! Che's image used to woo right-wing voters in Germany
By European standards, this party is "center-right," but for those on the left, of course, it is viewed as "far-right," xenophobic, dangerous, and downright neo-Nazi. This new political poster has tweaked the iconic image of the mass-murderer by replacing the red star usually stamped on Che's beret with the AFP logo.
