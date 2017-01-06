Sunken WWII bomb found in Germany's f...

Sunken WWII bomb found in Germany's financial capital

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Residents of Germany's financial capital, Frankfurt, will have to do without their Sunday stroll or jog along the river while explosives experts recover and defuse an aerial bomb from World War II. In this Dec. 25, 2016 picture, explosives experts stand next to a WWII bomb after the successful defusing in Augsburg, Germany.

Germany

