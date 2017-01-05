Stormy weather causes flooding along ...

Stormy weather causes flooding along German Baltic coast

Furniture of a restaurant are surrounded by flood water in the harbor of Stralsund, northern Germany, Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2017 after the northern German coast region was hit by high tide. BERLIN - Stormy weather has led to flooding along Germany's Baltic Sea coast and caused some damage to seaside promenades.

Germany

