Stormy weather causes flooding along German Baltic coast
Furniture of a restaurant are surrounded by flood water in the harbor of Stralsund, northern Germany, Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2017 after the northern German coast region was hit by high tide. BERLIN - Stormy weather has led to flooding along Germany's Baltic Sea coast and caused some damage to seaside promenades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|21 hr
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Wed
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Aryavartta
|40
|dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16)
|Tue
|michael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC