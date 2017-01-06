SPD leader Gabriel expected to challe...

SPD leader Gabriel expected to challenge Merkel in German election - sources

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Germany's Social Democrats are expected to choose their long-standing chairman Sigmar Gabriel to run against conservative Angela Merkel for chancellor in September's federal election, senior party sources said on Thursday. Gabriel, vice chancellor and economy minister in Merkel's right-left coalition for the last four years, is more popular with the SPD rank and file than his recent predecessors but also has a reputation for being impetuous and unpredictable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) 18 hr RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies 23 hr Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Wed Herr walkin Boss 1
Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while... Wed Abdullah 2
Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs Wed Abdullah 2
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Tue Aryavartta 40
dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16) Jan 3 michael 5
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC