Spanish leader: far-right election wins could destroy Europe
Spain's conservative prime minister says election victories for far-right parties in France and Germany would be a catastrophe for Europe. Mariano Rajoy told Onda Cero radio Thursday that wins for Marine le Pen's National Front in French elections in the spring and the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in Germany in September would lead "simply to the destruction of Europe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|8 hr
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC