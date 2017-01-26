Spanish leader: far-right election wi...

Spanish leader: far-right election wins could destroy Europe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Spain's conservative prime minister says election victories for far-right parties in France and Germany would be a catastrophe for Europe. Mariano Rajoy told Onda Cero radio Thursday that wins for Marine le Pen's National Front in French elections in the spring and the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in Germany in September would lead "simply to the destruction of Europe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... 8 hr connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC