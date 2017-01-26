Provocative Holocaust Site Spurs Questions on Young Germans' Changing Views
The selfies superimposed over images of Holocaust victims were meant to shock people into examining their possibly flippant attitude toward one of history's worst genocides. Yolocaust, an online satire project launched last week, pulled images from social media and dating apps showing smiling people at Berlin's Holocaust memorial and pasted them over jarring images of Nazi atrocities.
