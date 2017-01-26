Provocative Holocaust Site Spurs Ques...

Provocative Holocaust Site Spurs Questions on Young Germans' Changing Views

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

The selfies superimposed over images of Holocaust victims were meant to shock people into examining their possibly flippant attitude toward one of history's worst genocides. Yolocaust, an online satire project launched last week, pulled images from social media and dating apps showing smiling people at Berlin's Holocaust memorial and pasted them over jarring images of Nazi atrocities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... Thu connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC