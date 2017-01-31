Pope Francis hugs archbishop of Quebec, calls for 'mutual...
Pope Francis met with the archbishop of Quebec on Monday to deliver condolences for the shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six on Monday. The Pope was one of several world leaders to speak out in the aftermath of the attack, joining German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and a number of American politicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United States
|3 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|19 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|20 hr
|Trumo supporter
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Butch Trimble
|1,513
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Nana
|22
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|Jan 29
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC