Poland wants to increase its military...

Poland wants to increase its military ties with the US

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Krzysztof Szczerski, President Andrzej Duda's top foreign policy adviser, was speaking days before the new U.S. administration that has signaled a friendlier approach to Russia takes power in Washington. Szczerski also suggested that Poland would welcome the re-election of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany, Poland's largest trade partner with whom relations have soured since Polish conservatives came to power a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Tue Bill08701 1,509
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Tue YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Tue Le Jimbo 1
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Jan 14 Kathryn Gunter 2,471
Where can I get Jan 12 The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC