Poland wants to increase its military ties with the US
Krzysztof Szczerski, President Andrzej Duda's top foreign policy adviser, was speaking days before the new U.S. administration that has signaled a friendlier approach to Russia takes power in Washington. Szczerski also suggested that Poland would welcome the re-election of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany, Poland's largest trade partner with whom relations have soured since Polish conservatives came to power a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Bill08701
|1,509
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Tue
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC