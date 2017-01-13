Philippine troops kill two linked to ...

Philippine troops kill two linked to group supporting Islamic State

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Philippine security forces on Saturday killed a foreign national and his female companion who were suspected of being connected to a militant group supporting Islamic State, police officials said, two days after the group's leader was also killed. The foreigner, believed to be Pakistani and identified as Abu Naila, resisted arrest and attempted to throw a grenade while a police and military team was conducting a manhunt in Sarangani province, Chief Superintendent Cedrick Train, a police regional director, said.

