Pendant Found at Death Camp May Have ...

Pendant Found at Death Camp May Have Anne Frank Link

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A pendant discovered at the site of a former Nazi death camp could be linked to Holocaust diarist Anne Frank, according to researchers. Archeologists say the pendant is the only specimen of its type ever discovered - apart from an almost identical one owned by Frank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Sat Kathryn Gunter 2,471
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 14 Faheem 1,507
Where can I get Jan 12 The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC