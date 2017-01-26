One thousand boat migrants rescued, one found dead in Mediterranean
Some 1,000 migrants were saved from leaky boats in the central Mediterranean on Friday and one person was found dead, Italy's coast guard said. An Italian coast guard ship, the Spanish humanitarian group Proactiva Open Arms and a Caribbean-registered supply vessel went to the aid of six rubber dinghies and three wooden vessels.
