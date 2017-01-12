NPR News Nuggets: Eggtravaganza, A Job For Obama & Found Money
Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week's Morning Edition. Is there anything better than chocolate? Yes, chocolate eggs.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Faheem
|1,507
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
