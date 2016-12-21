News Analysis: Massacre in Istanbul's...

News Analysis: Massacre in Istanbul's Reina a blatant terror attack

13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey was shaken once again in the first hours of 2017, as one of Istanbul's jet set nightclubs was raided by a gunman who killed 39 and wounded 65 people, four of whom are in a critical condition. The terrorist arrived at Reina nightclub on the coast of the Bosphorus at 01.15 a.m. local time in a taxi, according to eyewitness accounts.

