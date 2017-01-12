News 3 hour ago 12:16 p.m.Crazy but t...

News 3 hour ago 12:16 p.m.Crazy but true: Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A woman and her two children watch a Finnair passenger plane arrive at Tegel Airport on October 17, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. In a bizarre Friday-the-13th coincidence, a flight bearing the number of the beast went straight to HEL today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I get Thu The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Jan 4 RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Jan 4 Abdullah 2
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,908 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC