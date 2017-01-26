Nazi camp memorial says nationalist l...

Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome

A Nazi concentration camp memorial has rescinded its invitation to a prominent member of a German nationalist party to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day services. The Buchenwald Memorial's move came after Bjoern Hoecke, Alternative for Germany's leader in the state of Thuringia, made comments suggesting ending the country's tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Germany

