Nation-Now 26 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
In this photo illustration the H1N1 swine flu vaccination Pandemic, the intensifier and a syringe are seen at Virchow clinical center on October 26, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. More parents have been skipping or delaying vaccinations for their children, a trend that has contributed to recent outbreaks of nearly forgotten diseases such as measles, mumps and whooping cough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I get
|16 hr
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC