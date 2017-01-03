Muslim Mob Sets Germany's Oldest Church on Fire on New Year's Eve
German Chancellor Angela Merkel released a New Year's message calling on Germans to use love and compassion to battle the Islamist extremists in their communities. Meanwhile in Dortmund a Muslim mob of one thousand men chanted "Allahu Akbar" and set Germany's oldest church on fire.
