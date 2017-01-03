Migrant Crisis - Not Over': More Asylum Requests in Germany than Rest of EU Combined
Germany received more asylum requests in 2016 than the rest of the European Union combined. In response to the report, the Bundestag vice-president warned Germany's migrant crisis was not over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|39 min
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|5 hr
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|5 hr
|Abdullah
|2
|White people are albino gypsies
|10 hr
|Atilla the Hun
|1
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|Aryavartta
|40
|dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16)
|Tue
|michael
|5
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Tue
|Defined
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC