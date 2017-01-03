Migrant Crisis - Not Over': More Asyl...

Migrant Crisis - Not Over': More Asylum Requests in Germany than Rest of EU Combined

Germany received more asylum requests in 2016 than the rest of the European Union combined. In response to the report, the Bundestag vice-president warned Germany's migrant crisis was not over.

Germany

