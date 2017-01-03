Merkel migrant critic sticks to demand for cap on newcomers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most prominent domestic critic on migrant policy is sticking to his demand for a cap on newcomers at the beginning of an election year in which Merkel will seek a fourth term. Horst Seehofer, who leads the Christian Social Union - the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union - has been demanding for a year an annual limit of 200,000 on new migrants to Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.