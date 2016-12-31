Merkel: Islamic terror is our most difficult test
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a New Year's Eve address to the nation Saturday in which she said Islamic terrorism was the "most difficult test" the nation faced. From Deutsche Welle : In her New Year's speech, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the past 12 months "tested us in many ways."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|16 hr
|George
|41
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Sat
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|Fri
|John
|4
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC