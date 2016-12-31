Merkel: Islamic terror is our most di...

Merkel: Islamic terror is our most difficult test

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a New Year's Eve address to the nation Saturday in which she said Islamic terrorism was the "most difficult test" the nation faced. From Deutsche Welle : In her New Year's speech, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the past 12 months "tested us in many ways."

Germany

