Merkel: Europe must take on more global responsibility
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks after she was given an honorary doctorate by the University of Leuven and the University of Ghent during an academic ceremony in Brussels on Thursday Jan. 12, 2017. Merkel received the honorary doctorate for her diplomatic and political efforts to develop the political strength of Europe, and to defend the values that allow Europe to find unity in diversity.
Germany Discussions
|Where can I get
|9 hr
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
