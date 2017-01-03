Mercedes-Benz to overtake BMW as largest premium carmaker

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan 9 Mercedes-Benz is expected to reach its goal of becoming the largest premium carmaker four years early - a feat achieved, ironically, only after it stopped chasing market share and focused on making stylish high-tech cars loved by consumers. Introducing an elegant, sporty design and establishing itself as a pioneer in new technologies like autonomous driving has helped revive the Mercedes brand which analysts say will help keep the Stuttgart-based carmaker ahead of the pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.