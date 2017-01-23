Lawrence MacAulay promotes farming in Germany
Federal Agriculture Minister and MP for Cardigan, Lawrence MacAulay, has just wrapped up a mission to Berlin, Germany, where he met with ministers of agriculture from around the world. MacAulay signed a joint declaration with his G20 counterparts to strengthen food security and access to water by fostering sustainability and advancing innovation.
