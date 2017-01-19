Islamic State using online "headhunters" to recruit young Germans
BERLIN: Islamic State is using "headhunters" on social media and instant messaging sites to recruit disaffected young people in Germany, some as young as 13 or 14, the head of the country's domestic intelligence agency said on Thursday. Hans-Georg Maassen also drew parallels between the militant Islamist group and past radical movements such as communism and Adolf Hitler's Nationalist Socialists which also tried to lure young people keen to rebel against their parents and society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Don Zarzana
|1,510
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC