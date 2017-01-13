Iran planned attacks against Israel advocates in Germany
A man wearing a kippa waits for the start of an anti-Semitism demo at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate September 14, 2014. Iran's intelligence agency allegedly sought to launch terror attacks against organizations and representatives engaged in pro-Israel work in Germany, according to German media reports on Friday, citing the country's federal prosecutor.
Read more at Jerusalem Post.
