Iran planned attacks against Israel a...

Iran planned attacks against Israel advocates in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A man wearing a kippa waits for the start of an anti-Semitism demo at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate September 14, 2014. Iran's intelligence agency allegedly sought to launch terror attacks against organizations and representatives engaged in pro-Israel work in Germany, according to German media reports on Friday, citing the country's federal prosecutor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 7 hr PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) 13 hr Singaporean n pro... 6
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Jan 4 RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Jan 4 Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Jan 4 Herr walkin Boss 1
Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while... Jan 4 Abdullah 2
Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs Jan 4 Abdullah 2
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC