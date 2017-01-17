I would abandon Brexit talks rather than take 'punitive' deal - Theresa May
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|14 hr
|Bill08701
|1,509
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|19 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
