How many terror attacks have refugees...

How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.

There are 1 comment on the WVNY story from 13 hrs ago, titled How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None..

JANUARY 14: Tarak, who is gay and a refugee from Syria and who did want to be further identified, poses for a photo following a press conference at the Berlin headquarters of the LSVD, the German Lesbian and Gay Association, on January 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Gay, lesbian and transgender refugees arriving in Germany are not only fleeing war but often persecution in their home countries.

Shane

Bladensburg, MD

#1 4 hrs ago
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in Germany, France, Switzerland, and many other countries???
Too many.
Let's keep the US terror free. Keep refugees out, especially gay refugees.
Germany

