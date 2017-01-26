How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
There are 1 comment on the WVNY story from 13 hrs ago, titled How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.. In it, WVNY reports that:
JANUARY 14: Tarak, who is gay and a refugee from Syria and who did want to be further identified, poses for a photo following a press conference at the Berlin headquarters of the LSVD, the German Lesbian and Gay Association, on January 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Gay, lesbian and transgender refugees arriving in Germany are not only fleeing war but often persecution in their home countries.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVNY.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in Germany, France, Switzerland, and many other countries???
Too many.
Let's keep the US terror free. Keep refugees out, especially gay refugees.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|12 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Edward1950
|126
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|Jan 26
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC