How a toy figure of Martin Luther sparked accusations of anti-Semitism
Playmobil's toy figure of Martin Luther, in its trademark style aimed at children up to 12 years old. The word "Ende" at the bottom of the left page of the Bible raised objections that the toy could be anti-Semitic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|13 hr
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|22 hr
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Aryavartta
|40
|dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16)
|Tue
|michael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC