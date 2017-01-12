Head of Poland's ruling party to reprimand Germany's Merkel

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party speaks to journalists in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The parliament's session hall is occupied by a group of opposition lawmakers as they continue a protest since Dec.16, 2016 against the policies of the ruling Law and Justice party, causing delay of the first session of 2017.

