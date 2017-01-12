Head of Poland's ruling party to reprimand Germany's Merkel WARSAW,...

Poland's most powerful politician said Monday that he would tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an upcoming visit that she has some responsibility for what he sees as the German media's critical and harmful opinion of Poland. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader who holds no government office but dictates the government's conservative and populist policies, expects to meet Merkel when she visits Warsaw on Feb. 7 for talks with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.