Hamburg's spectacular Elbphilharmonie...

Hamburg's spectacular Elbphilharmonie opens for 1st concert

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

This Feb. 2, 2016 file picture shows the glass-clad exterior of the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburg's spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall is to finally host its first concert on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017 night, several years behind schedule and far over the original budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Tue Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Jan 4 RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Jan 4 Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Jan 4 Herr walkin Boss 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC