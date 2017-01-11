Hamburg's spectacular Elbphilharmonie opens for 1st concert
This Feb. 2, 2016 file picture shows the glass-clad exterior of the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburg's spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall is to finally host its first concert on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017 night, several years behind schedule and far over the original budget.
