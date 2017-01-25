Germany's Schaeuble warns UK against ...

Germany's Schaeuble warns UK against trying to become tax haven

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 25 Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry". Britain's finance minister said last week the government could cut taxes to stay competitive as international banks weigh moving some of their London operations to the continent out of fear Britain would lose access to the European Union's single market as a result of Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Jan 14 Kathryn Gunter 2,471
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC