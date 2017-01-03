Germany's plan to fight fake news

Warning that Russian disinformation campaigns are the new normal, German officials have proposed efforts to hunt down and eradicate fake news and other defamatory information from the internet. In May 2015, hackers infected some 20,000 computers in Germany's parliament with malicious software designed to steal sensitive data.

