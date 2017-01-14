Germany's Merkel stresses cooperation

Germany's Merkel stresses cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration her conviction that the world's problems need solving in cooperation, rather than by each country individually. Asked today about protectionist tendencies in the U.S., Merkel said she will seek a dialogue with the new president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 53 min Faheem 1,507
Where can I get Thu The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Jan 4 RONNIE 40
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC