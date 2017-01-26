Germany's Merkel faces harsh new real...

Germany's Merkel faces harsh new reality in the era of Trump

14 hrs ago

Henry Kissinger is said to have posed the question: "Who do I call if I want to call Europe?" For President Obama and Hillary Clinton, that leader was German Chancellor Angela Merkel. German media is reporting that Merkel is struggling to come to grips with a decidedly less friendly administration in Washington, which is reaching out to stalwart allies Britain and Israel -- but reportedly has not responded to Berlin's request for a meeting.

Germany

