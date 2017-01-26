Germany's Merkel faces harsh new reality in the era of Trump
Henry Kissinger is said to have posed the question: "Who do I call if I want to call Europe?" For President Obama and Hillary Clinton, that leader was German Chancellor Angela Merkel. German media is reporting that Merkel is struggling to come to grips with a decidedly less friendly administration in Washington, which is reaching out to stalwart allies Britain and Israel -- but reportedly has not responded to Berlin's request for a meeting.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|23 hr
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
