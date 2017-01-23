Germany's AfD may expel state leader ...

Germany's AfD may expel state leader over Holocaust Memorial comment

Bjoern Hoecke of the right-wing Alternative for Germany addresses supporters at the party's final elections campaign rally for the upcomming Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, Germany, March 11, 2016. The right-wing Alternative for Germany party has not yet decided whether to expel one of its state leaders for criticizing Berlin's Holocaust Memorial, its co-leader said on Tuesday.

