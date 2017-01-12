Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le ...

Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le Pen meeting

AfD co-chair Frauke Petry is facing criticism from party colleagues after she rushed into a meeting with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. A planned meeting of European far-right parties has created cracks within Germany's anti-system party Alternative for Germany .

