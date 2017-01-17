Germany won't tolerate Turkish spying, says spy chief

Germany will not tolerate Turkish intelligence operations within its borders, the head of the country's domestic spy agency said on Thursday after its chief prosecutor launched an investigation into possible spying by Turkish clerics. Hans-Georg Maassen, Germany's head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution addresses a news conference to introduce the agency's 2015 report on threats to the constitution in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2016.

