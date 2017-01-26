Germany: Social Democrats back Schulz to challenge Merkel
Former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, center, waves as he arrives for a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Members of the SPD's national executive agreed Sunday to make Schulz their candidate for the chancellorship, a post that traditionally goes to the party which receives the greatest share of votes in a general election.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Edward1950
|126
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|Jan 26
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
